The Abbotsford Canucks games against the Manitoba Moose scheduled for later this week have been postponed.

The Abbotsford Canucks games against the Manitoba Moose scheduled for later this week have been postponed.

Abbotsford Canucks trip to Manitoba postponed

American Hockey League postpones several games due to league COVID-19 protocols

The Abbotsford Canucks will not be making a trip to Winnipeg later this week.

The American Hockey League announced on Monday that several games have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols and the games for the Canucks scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 30) and Friday (Dec. 31) against the Manitoba Moose will be rescheduled.

The two games would have been the first-ever meeting of the Moose and the Canucks. The Moose was actually the Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate from 2001 to 2011.

The pair of games mark the fourth consecutive Canucks game that has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Games against the Tucson Roadrunners scheduled fro Dec. 22 and 23 in Abbotsford were postponed last week.

The team’s last game occurred back on Dec. 19, when they lost 3-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada. The last home game was a 5-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Dec. 5.

The Canucks next scheduled game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Bakersfield Condors come to the Abbotsford Centre. Bakersfield will play games in Abbotsford on Jan. 5, 7, 9 and 10. The Canucks are then scheduled to travel to California for two games against the San Diego Gulls (Jan. 14 and 15) and the Ontario Reign (Jan. 17).

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks leave Nevada with split

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going; 3 more games postponed

Just Posted

A vehicle ended up in a tree on Archibald Road in White Rock. (Mahsa Soraya contributed photo)
Car ends up in tree after sliding on icy road in White Rock: witnesses

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott’s supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Five Surrey stories with ‘legs’ in 2021

Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (Photo: surrey.ca)
White Rock will not provide warming centre, Surrey opens space at north end of city

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside the Green Timbers-area house where he grew up. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Record low note, tour of rapper Merkules’ old Surrey house among entertaining stories