Nils Höglander had a two point night to help lead the Abbotsford Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday (Dec. 31). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Nils Höglander had a two point night to help lead the Abbotsford Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday (Dec. 31). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks sweep Manitoba Moose with 5-2 win, complete best month in team history

Abbotsford goes 9-2 in December, team now sits in third place in the AHL’s Pacific Division

The Abbotsford Canucks capped off the best month in club history with a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday (Dec. 31) to finish December at a sizzling 9-2.

The victory completed the team’s first away sweep this season after the Canucks took down the Moose 4-2 in Winnipeg on Friday (Dec. 30).

Manitoba opened the scoring at 5:51 when Cole Maier potted his eighth on the season, but Canucks captain Chase Wouters tied the game up just under four minutes later. Evan Polei put the Moose up 2-1 at 16:53 and Manitoba led 2-1 after one. The Canucks did have the 12-6 shots edge.

Wouters tied the game up again at 6:27 of the second period. The Wouters, Danila Klimovich and Arshdeep Bains line had an excellent game on Saturday and all three players had strong offensive nights.

The third period was all Abbotsford, as they held the Moose to just three shots on goal and broke the game apart at 10:09 of the third when defenceman Jett Woo scored the eventual game winner. Klimovich used his speed off the rush to create space and set up Woo perfectly for the goal.

Nils Höglander and Justin Dowling both scored empty net goals in the game’s final minutes to make it a 5-2 win. Höglander’s tally was his first-ever in the American Hockey League.

Wouters, Höglander, Klimovich and Linus Karlsson all had multi-point nights. Klimovich, Noah Juulsen and Phil Di Giuseppe all recorded four shots on goal and the Canucks outshot the Moose 33-15. Arturs Silovs made 13 saves for his 12th win on the season.

The Canucks record now improves to 18-9-1-1 and they bump up to third place in the Pacific Division. The 9-2 record established a new mark for regulation wins in one month. Abbotsford also did go 9-2 in April 2022, but three of those wins came in overtime.

The Canucks remain on the road for games against the Calgary Wranglers on Monday (Jan. 2) and Wednesday (Jan. 4). The next home game is set for Friday (Jan. 6) when the Henderson Silver Knights come to the Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks double Manitoba Moose 4-2, set new record for regulation wins in a month

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Giants end year with a win
Next story
Bedard’s 4 assists lead Canada to 5-1 win over Sweden on New Year’s Eve at world juniors

Just Posted

White Rock Brake and Wheel is closing at the end of August after a remarkable 46-year-long run as a family business. (Sobia Moman photo)
Year in Review: Out with the old, in with the new for businesses in Semiahmoo Peninsula

‘Customers ride for free starting at 5:00 p.m. on December 31,’ says TransLink (Submitted photo: TransLink)
Free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve, TransLink says

White Rock Whalers goaltenders Adam Winters (left) and Keegan Maddocks (right) have backstopped the team to a number of victories lately. (White Rock Whalers photos)
2022: Top sports stories of the Semiahmoo Peninsula from the year

Producer Alex Sangha, director Vinay Giridhar and Jaspal Sangha and Kayden Bhangu (clockwise from top) were involved in making “Emergence: Out of the Shadows,” a documentary movie about being gay or lesbian in the South Asian communities of Metro Vancouver. (Submitted photo)
Sources, Pride Society screen documentary on sexuality