Abbotsford’s Lane Pederson battles after a face-off on Saturday (Dec. 10). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks split weekend with Manitoba Moose

Five-game win streak snapped on Saturday by Manitoba, Canucks now hit the road

The Abbotsford Canucks longest winning streak of the season came to an end on Saturday (Dec. 10) after a 2-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose.

The Canucks first loss this month ended a five-game hot streak and a six-game streak of earning at least a single point in a game.

A scoreless game was broken in the second period when Manitoba’s Simon Lundmark scored his first goal of the season at 6:09. That goal stood until 2:02 of the third period when Phil Di Giuseppe tallied his third of the season, with assists from Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone.

The tie was then erased a 7:15 of the third when Alex Limoges scored his seventh and put the Moose up for good. Power plays were a big story of the game, as Abbotsford went zero for five with the man advantage. Both teams posted 18 shots on goal, with Di Giuseppe leading all Canucks players with four.

Arturs Silovs four-game win streak also came to an end and his record dropped to 7-5-2-1. The game was played in front of a strong crowd of 5,331 at the Abbotsford Centre. The game also marked the end of defenceman Christian Wolanin’s point streak as he was held off the scoresheet for the first time after 13 games.

Saturday’s game was a notable departure from Friday’s dominant 7-0 win for the Canucks over the Moose.

It didn’t take long for Abbotsford to light the lamp on Friday, as Lane Pederson scored just 89 seconds into the game and then beat Moose goalie Oskari Salminen at 5:33 of the first.

Rookie Linus Karlsson then potted his sixth at 14:11 of the first and Danila Klimovich added a goal at 16:42 to give Abbotsford a commanding 4-0 win after 20 minutes.

A scoreless second period followed, but the Canucks offence caught fire again in the third as Will Lockwood scored twice and Tristen Nielsen scored at 16:45 of the third to make it a 7-0 final.

Silovs made 19 saves for his first shutout this season and his second career AHL shutout. Rathbone, Lockwood, Chase Wouters, Pederson, Klimovich and Justin Dowling all had multi-point games.

Abbotsford outshot Manitoba 29-19, with Lockwood and Dowling both leading the team with four shots on goal. Attendance inside the AC was reported at 4,973.

The Canucks now hit the road with a game in San Diego against the Gulls on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada on Friday (Dec. 16) and Saturday (Dec. 17). The team returns home for games against the San Jose Barracuda on Dec. 20 and 21.

