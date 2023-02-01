Abbotsford Canucks smash San Diego Gulls 6-1

Wyatt Kalynuk and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a 6-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday (Feb. 1). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks bumped a three-game slump with an exclamation mark on Wednesday (Feb. 1), downing the San Diego Gulls 6-1 in the California city.

Starting goalie Arturs Silovs was big in the first period, holding off chances during two power plays for the Gulls and his play was rewarded when Nils Aman opened the scoring at 16:29 of the first.

Di Giuseppe sets up Aman to put the Canucks up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/B6k1ANZrxN — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 2, 2023

San Diego outshot the Canucks 8-5 in the opening frame.

The second period was all Abbotsford, starting early when Christian Wolanin firing a goal at 1:44 to put the Canucks up 2-0. Just 16 seconds later, Arshdeep Bains ripped a shot past Gulls goalie Lukas Dostal. Danila Klimovich added a breakaway goal at 7:50. The sophomore forward now has 10 goals this season. Rocco Grimaldi added a power play goal at 15:44 to break the shutout attempt for Silovs.

Canucks smell blood, Bains rips a shot past Dostal to make it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/aMsxgeHgYG — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 2, 2023

Klimovich with a steal and score. His 10th on the season, 4-0 Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/BIhZf7fXPx — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 2, 2023

The offence continued for the Canucks in the third, as Kyle Rau scored on the power play at 1:32. Tristen Nielsen made it 6-1 at 13:55 with a nice tip off a Linus Karlsson set-up.

Nielsen with a nice tip there, his eighth on the season pic.twitter.com/hgP17EtUEc — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 2, 2023

Nielsen, Rau and Aman all had two points and Silovs made 21 saves for his 17th win on the season. Bains, Nielsen and Jett Woo all recorded four shots on goal.

You stay classy San Diego 😏 pic.twitter.com/f0iDieitBt — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 2, 2023

The win is Abbotsford’s first road win since Jan. 14 and ends a three-game slide. Abbotsford’s record improves to 24-15-2-2 on the season and they remain in fourth in the Pacific Division.

The team now heads to San Jose to take on the Barracuda on Friday (Feb. 3) and Saturday (Feb. 4). It’s expected that recent acquisition Aatu Räty will be in the lineup for at least one of the games this weekend.

The next home game for the team is on Feb. 10 when the Tucson Roadrunners come to the Abbotsford Centre. That game is being promoted as “Celebrating the Sedins”, with legendary Vancouver Canucks players Daniel and Henrik Sedin in the building.

RELATED: Newly acquired Aatu Räty set to join Abbotsford Canucks soon

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey