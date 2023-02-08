Abbotsford Canucks sign goalie Rylan Parenteau

Parenteau signed to professional try out agreement after Jake Kupsky suffers undisclosed injury

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed goalie Rylan Parenteau to a professional try out agreement.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday (Feb. 8).

Abbotsford goalie Jake Kupsky suffered some sort of injury during Friday’s (Feb. 3) game against the San Jose Barracuda. Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin rushed to back check a play in the second period of that game, lost control and then collided with Kupsky.

Great back check effort by Podkolzin, but he did hurt Kupsky on the play pic.twitter.com/plw8nVCBgY — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 4, 2023

The game was delayed and Kupsky did not return. He was replaced by Arturs Silovs and Abbotsford went on to post a 3-2 win. The Canucks then had to sign emergency back-up goalie David Guy for Saturday’s (Feb. 4) game against the Barracuda.

Kupsky’s injury has not been revealed by the team.

The #AbbyCanucks have signed goaltender Rylan Parenteau to a Professional Try Out Agreement (PTO) READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/Xh41myDLTL pic.twitter.com/mWlk0jqjpt — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 8, 2023

The 26-year-old Parenteau has played in 36 games with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets this season and has a record of 22-8-6. He has also posted a goals against average of 3.20 and a save percentage of .895. He previously played two games for the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers in 2021-22.

Parenteau played four seasons with the University of New Brunswick and also suited up for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League. He served as an assistant captain in his final season with UNB in 2021-22.

He is expected to be in the line up for Friday’s game against the Tucson Roadrunners. That game is being promoted as “Celebrating the Sedins”, with the two Canucks legends on-hand for the festivities.

