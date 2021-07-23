Abbotsford Canucks schedule released

Friday night will be hockey night in Abbotsford this season

The regular season schedule for the first-ever campaign for the Abbotsford Canucks has been released.

The American Hockey League posted its 1,118-game season on Friday (July 23) and the league’s 86th season begins on Oct. 15.

Abbotsford kicks off the season in California on Oct. 16 when they take on the Bakersfield Condors. The team’s home opener is set for Oct. 22, when the Henderson Silver Knights come to town.

Friday will be the most frequent day for home games, with 10 games scheduled on that day. The breakdown also includes nine games on Sunday, six on Saturday, four on Tuesday, four on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

The first visit for the former Abbotsford Heat franchise will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 when the Stockton Heat come to the Abbotsford Centre. The Manitoba Moose come to the Abbotsford Centre for the first time on March 15, 2022.

Other notable Canadian franchise first visits include: the Toronto Marlies (March 29, 2022) and the Laval Rocket (April 2, 2022).

The longest road trip of the season occurs in December, when the Canucks will have five games away from home running from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19. There are also 21 back-to-back games in the schedule.

The #AbbotsfordCanucks announced today their complete 68-game schedule for their inaugural 2021.22 @TheAHL season, including 34 home games to be played @AbbyCentre. The Canucks will start the season on a three-game road trip October 16th vs the Bakersfield @Condors. pic.twitter.com/11HqmpNMsT — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) July 23, 2021

The final home hame of the season is on April 9, 2022 against the San Diego Gulls.

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs plan will be finalized by the Board of Governors during its annual meeting in August.

Every game this season will be streamed live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2021-22 season will be available later this summer.

