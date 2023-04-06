Abbotsford Canucks’ next game available for free on AHLTV

Matt Alfaro and the Abbotsford Canucks host the Ontario Reign in AHLTV’s free game of the week on Friday (April 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tomorrow’s (April 7) game featuring the Abbotsford Canucks hosting the Ontario Reign has been chosen as the free AHLTV streaming game of the week.

The Canucks host the Reign at 7 p.m. and anyone who is registered as a user on watchtheahl.com, as a paid or non-paid member, can watch for free.

It’s a big game for the Canucks, as they can clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win. Abbotsford and Ontario also meet on Saturday (April 8). The Canucks then finish off the regular season with home games against the Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14 and 15.

The streaming service typically selects one game a week to offer for fans for free. Abbotsford’s games on Oct. 14 and 15 were also offered for free.

Calder Cup playoffs packages are now available for $29.99 and allow fans the ability to watch every game in the postseason.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks close to clinching home ice in round one of playoffs

abbotsfordCanuckshockey