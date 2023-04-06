Matt Alfaro and the Abbotsford Canucks host the Ontario Reign in AHLTV’s free game of the week on Friday (April 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Matt Alfaro and the Abbotsford Canucks host the Ontario Reign in AHLTV’s free game of the week on Friday (April 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks’ next game available for free on AHLTV

AHL’s streaming service showcasing Canucks vs. Ontario Reign for free on Friday

Tomorrow’s (April 7) game featuring the Abbotsford Canucks hosting the Ontario Reign has been chosen as the free AHLTV streaming game of the week.

The Canucks host the Reign at 7 p.m. and anyone who is registered as a user on watchtheahl.com, as a paid or non-paid member, can watch for free.

It’s a big game for the Canucks, as they can clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win. Abbotsford and Ontario also meet on Saturday (April 8). The Canucks then finish off the regular season with home games against the Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14 and 15.

The streaming service typically selects one game a week to offer for fans for free. Abbotsford’s games on Oct. 14 and 15 were also offered for free.

Calder Cup playoffs packages are now available for $29.99 and allow fans the ability to watch every game in the postseason.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks close to clinching home ice in round one of playoffs

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Simon Fraser University ceases its football program
Next story
Trail Orioles open College Prep against Cloverdale Rangers

Just Posted

teaser photo
Basketball, dance and more at Surrey Slam Jam, free for teens at Guildford rec centre

Police closed 140 Street to Whalley Boulevard. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police watchdog called in after fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey

Elevated Music owners Bill and Jen Haggerty hold up some records that will be for sale at their store in Cloverdale on the upcoming Record Store Day (April 22). Elevated is also hosting its second annual Easter egg hunt April 8. Eggs will be stashed along 176th with raffle tickets and other goodies inside. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s Elevated Music hosting second annual Easter egg hunt

The Trail 18U Orioles open its College Prep season in Cloverdale this weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Orioles open College Prep against Cloverdale Rangers

Pop-up banner image