Alex Kannok Leipert and the Abbotsford Canucks picked up a 3-2 win on Friday (Feb. 3). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Alex Kannok Leipert and the Abbotsford Canucks picked up a 3-2 win on Friday (Feb. 3). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks leapfrog into third place after 3-2 win over San Jose

All-star defenceman Christian Wolanin records three points to lead Abbotsford to victory

With the American Hockey League all-star game on Monday (Feb. 6), Abbotsford Canucks all-star Christian Wolanin proved why he earned an invite on Friday (Feb. 3) night.

Wolanin was in on all three Canucks goals in a comeback 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda in California.

The defenceman tied the game up at 9:18 of the first period after joining the offensive rush and being set up nicely by Nils Höglander.

He then earned a secondary assist on the Canucks 2-2 tying goal at 5:15 of the third, dishing the puck to Noah Juulsen who then lasered a perfect pass to Nils Aman who scored a beautiful breakaway goal. Wolanin then directed a hard shot to the San Jose net on the power play that was tipped by Höglander at 14:24.

That goal stood as the winner and the Canucks picked up the win. The three points have reached Wolanin to 50 points on the season. He leads the Canucks and all American Hockey League defenceman in scoring and sits tied for fourth in overall league scoring.

The Barracuda got goals from Andrew Agozzino and Adam Raska. Jake Kupsky started the game in goal for the Canucks, but a collision with Vasily Podkolzin in the second period forced him to leave the game early. Arturs Silovs came on in relief and stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win.

The game marked the Canucks debut for forward Aatu Räty, who played on a line with Phil Di Giuseppe and Kyle Rau. Räty, who was involved in the Bo Horvat trade earlier this week, recorded on shot on goal and was a -1. He was effective in the face-off circle and also spent some time on the penalty kill.

Abbotsford was outshot in the game, with San Jose holding a 31-25 edge. Tristen Nielsen led all Canucks with three shots on goal.

The win momentarily bumps the Canucks up into third place in the Pacific Division. The team now sports a record of 25-15-2-2.

Abbotsford and San Jose meet again tomorrow (Saturday) at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks smash San Diego Gulls 6-1

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.-born major-league pitcher Rich Harden headed to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, and Pierre Poilievre pose for a photo on Nov. 8, 2022 in Surrey. Huberman recently sent a letter to the City of Surrey calling for a review of grants given to local business organizations. She also wants the Cloverdale and South Surrey & White Rock Chambers disbanded. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade/ Facebook)
Surrey Board of Trade CEO calls for review of city grants given to a trio of local business orgs

Marten Van Huizen, third from the left, poses with Fraser Health staff in front of the Cronzy Alzheimers Centre in Surrey on Feb. 1, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Health pays $5 for five years worth of rent at Cronzy Alzheimer’s Centre in Surrey

Dr. Akshay Jain, is a Surrey-based endocrinologist. (Submitted photo)
Sensor-based monitors could be game-changer for some diabetes patients, Surrey doctor says

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for information after a man allegedly exposed himself to Cloverdale residents and fled along a pathway behind a townhouse complex (see yellow highlight) in West Cloverdale. (Image via Google Maps)
Mounties looking for man who allegedly performed ‘indecent acts’ in Cloverdale