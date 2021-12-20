Abbotsford Canucks games set for Wednesday (Dec. 22) and Thursday (Dec. 23) have been postponed.

Abbotsford Canucks games set for Wednesday (Dec. 22) and Thursday (Dec. 23) have been postponed.

Abbotsford Canucks home games postponed

Games set for Wednesday and Thursday vs. the Tucson Roadunners will be rescheduled

The Abbotsford Canucks home games against the Tucson Roadrunners scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 22) and Thursday (Dec. 23) will not be occurring this week.

The American Hockey League made the announcement on Monday (Dec. 20) that the games will be rescheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns.

A rescheduled date for the games has not yet been announced, but tickets for the games will remain valid and can be used for the new dates.

The sports world has been hit hard in recent weeks by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, with a number of games across all sports being postponed. The issues have been exacerbated by the issue of border crossing, as all travellers into Canada must take a COVID-19 test at their arrival airport.

A positive test could create further travel headaches, as the individual would have to quarantine for 14 days before leaving or entering Canada.

RELATED: NHL postpones cross-border games, teams to play under ‘enhanced’ protocols due to COVID threat

Vancouver Canucks game scheduled for Dec. 18, 19, 21 and 23 were also all postponed last week.

The Abbotsford Canucks were scheduled to head to Winnipeg to face the Manitoba Moose on Dec. 30 and 31, but that could change based on the state of the pandemic.

The next home game is set for Jan. 5 against the Bakersfield Condors.

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks leave Nevada with split

Just Posted

Sienna Simms (clockwise from top left), Regan Arlitt, Madison McPeake, and Sienna Grandia helped install this “free” pantry in Clayton. The girls, all 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders, installed two pantries in the area with the help of the United Way’s Sabrina Melhorn. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)
Girls from the 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders install free food pantries in Clayton

Six of the 12 guest speakers signed on for the next TEDxSurrey event, in February 2022. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)
‘Compelling messages’ from 12 speakers named for TEDxSurrey, on February date

As Ursula Maxwell-Lewis gets set to welcome family home for the holidays, she reflects on Christmases past. (Photo: Brett Sayles/Pexels)
COLUMN: Festive reflections and recipes

Transport trucks hauling trailers travel on the Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic as heavy equipment is used to rebuild the southbound lanes that were washed away by flooding last month at Othello, northeast of Hope, B.C., on Monday, December 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday