Abbotsford Canucks fall 5-2 to Ontario Reign on home ice

Canucks suffer first-ever loss inside the Abbotsford Centre, two teams meet again on Saturday

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Madison Bowey and Ontario Reign forward T.J. Tynan battle for positioning during the Canucks 5-2 loss in Abbotsford on Friday. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Both the shutout streak of goalie Arturs Silovs and the games with points streak for the Abbotsford Canucks ended with a thud on Friday (Oct. 29) against the Ontario Reign.

Silovs kept the Reign off the board for one period, but the tilted rink eventually caught up to the Canucks. The Reign scored twice in the second and twice in the third to earn a 5-2 win.

Abbotsford was outshot badly in the first two periods, with Ontario besting them 29-10. Penalty troubles also haunted the Canucks, as they played shorthanded seven times (allowing two goals) and only got the man advantage once.

Sheldon Dries’ beauty puts the #AbbotsfordCanucks on the board first! pic.twitter.com/DroMAtLFoJ — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 30, 2021

Sheldon Dries scored the lone goal of the first period at 19:45 to give Abbotsford a 1-0 lead after one. Former Canucks prospect Tyler Madden then tied the game up with a power play goal at 10:06 of the second and then about two and a half minutes later Jonah Sodergran put Ontario up 2-1. That lead was short lived, as Dries added his second at 17:13 to make it a tie game heading into the final frame.

HOW DID THIS GO IN⁉️ We don't understand this goal but we are happy about it. Does Sheldon Dries have a hat-trick in him tonight?#AbbotsfordCanucks pic.twitter.com/4LUPOzLzIQ — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 30, 2021

Back in the 2nd, this play by Johan Sodergran gave us the lead! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/MIJxLqJWZq — Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) October 30, 2021

The third period was all Ontario, with Sean Durzi scoring twice and Brett Sutter also lighting the lamp.

Sean Durzi's first of the year put us on top here in the 3rd! pic.twitter.com/O989H1FvNR — Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) October 30, 2021

Abbotsford was outshot 36-18 in the game. Dries and Sheldon Rempel both had two-point nights and Cameron Schilling added one helper. Reign goalie Matthew Villalta made 16 saves to earn the win.

The result marks the first-ever loss inside the Abbotsford Centre for the Abbotsford Canucks.

Ontario remains unbeaten in regulation time this season and they sit in first place in the Pacific Division with a record of 5-0-0-1. Abbotsford drops to 3-2-1-0 and they sit in fifth place.

The two teams meet again tomorrow (Saturday) night at the Abbotsford Centre. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

