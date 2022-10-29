Abbotsford Canucks fall 3-2 in the shootout to San Diego

Canucks go zero for seven on the power play in loss to the Gulls

After being yanked from the net in the first period on Friday (Oct. 27), San Diego Gulls goalie Lukas Dostal bounced back in a big way on Saturday (Oct. 28).

The Czech Republic product made 40 saves and stopped every shooter he faced in the shootout to give his team the 3-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks.

Grimaldi burns by Kannok-Leipert and ties the game on the power play pic.twitter.com/BlSuddQ8mO — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 30, 2022

Abbotsford had many opportunities to put the game away and led for most of the evening, but a breakaway goal by Rocco Grimaldi in the third period tied the game at two and the shootout winner by Danny O’Regan sealed the deal.

Newly-acquired forward Lane Pederson opened the scoring at 3:48 of the first but the Gulls tied the game just 12 seconds later when Richmond’s Glenn Gawdin scored.

.@abbycanucks get on the board early as Pederson scores his first as a Canuck after a nice set-up by Bains pic.twitter.com/UUt4STWjvp — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 30, 2022

Will Lockwood put the Canucks back up at 11:35 of the second period and that goal stood till Grimaldi’s power play goal at 1:41 of the third. Canucks shooters Linus Karlsson, Tristen Nielsen, Kyle Rau and Lockwood were all stopped by Dostal. Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs stopped three of four shootout attempts he faced as well as 26 saves during the game.

Wild Bill 🤠 What a finish from Will Lockwood to grab his 3⃣rd of the year 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cWOJVjzG4j — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 30, 2022

Karlsson led all players with six shots on goal and he was dangerous for most of the game but his five-game points streak came to an end. Arshdeep Bains and Pederson both recorded two points.

One crucial factor in the Canucks loss was the team’s power play, which went zero for seven. The team was on the power play for a significant portion of the first period and had chances but were unable to capitalize.

Attendance for the game was 5,856 and the game celebrated Diwali Night with the players wearing ceremonial warm-up jerseys. The game also featured a variety of local South Asian cultural elements and activations.

Arturs Silovs leads the Abbotsford Canucks onto the ice. pic.twitter.com/yvdhFgFPfA — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) October 30, 2022

Abbotsford’s record falls to 3-2-0-1 and they sit in fifth place in the AHL’s Pacific Division. The Gulls are now 3-4 and rank seventh.

The Canucks next host the Coachella Valley Firebirds for games on Friday (Nov. 4) and Saturday (Nov. 5). Both games face-off at 7 p.m. The teams split a pair of games in Seattle on Oct. 21 and 23.

Pederson wearing the Diwali-themed warm-up jerseys. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Back-up goalie Collin Delia wearing the Diwali-themed warm-up jerseys. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News_

Saturday was Diwali Night at the Abbotsford Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 26 saves in the loss. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Pederson checks a Gulls player. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Saturday was Diwali Night at the Abbotsford Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)