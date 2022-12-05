Vincent Arseneau scored his third goal this season on Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vincent Arseneau scored his third goal this season on Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four games

Saturday features second biggest crowd in Canucks history for Teddy Bear Toss

The Abbotsford Canucks racked up another two-game sweep and the club is now riding a season-high four-game win streak after dismantling the Laval Rocket on Saturday (Dec. 3) and Sunday (Dec. 4).

Saturday featured the second-biggest home crowd in the Canucks short history, as 6,407 took in an electrifying 7-5 win on Teddy Bear Toss night.

Fans had to wait just 12:34 to have the opportunity to toss their bears onto the ice when Phil Di Giuseppe scored on the power play. The Rocket tied the game up moments later with a power play goal of their own, but Jett Woo put Abbotsford up 2-1 at 16:47.

The teams traded more goals in the second period, with Lane Pederson and Di Giuseppe scoring for Abbotsford and Anthony Richard adding his 14th for Laval.

The third period is when things got even more out of control with each team scoring three times. Pederson, with his team-leading 11th goal, Arseneau and Linus Karlsson scored for Abbotsford. Laval replied with goals from Peter Abbandonato (two) and Rafael Harvey-Pinard.

The penalty-filled game saw both teams receive seven power plays, Laval connected on three of those opportunities and Abbotsford scored twice. The Canucks were out shot 31-27 and Arturs Silovs picked up the win.

Woo, Karlsson, Pederson (three)and Di Giuseppe (three) all had multi-point games.

The teams met again on Sunday afternoon and Abbotsford’s offensive flurry continued with a 6-3 win.

Defenceman Christian Wolanin collected an impressive four assists and he has now extended his franchise record point streak to 12 games. He now leads the team with 24 points in 20 games and was named the AHL’s player of the week on Monday (Dec. 5).

The Canucks opened up a 3-0 lead over the first period and a half, with goals from Justin Dowling, Will Lockwood and Wyatt Kalynuk. The Rocket scored two goals late in the second period to cut the lead to one, but the third was all Abbotsford.

Kyle Rau, Vasily Podkolzin and Pederson all tallied for the Canucks, while Richard scored his 15th this season for Laval in the final frame. Silovs had a solid game in goal with 33 saves and has now won three straight games. Noah Juulsen, Kalynuk and Pederson (three) all had multi-point nights.

The Canucks now have a record of 11-7-1-1 and have leapfrogged into sixth place in the Pacific Division. The club remains at home for the week and next host the Manitoba Moose for games on Friday (Dec. 9) and Saturday (Dec. 10).

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks sign goalie Jake Kupsky

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks sign goalie Jake Kupsky

 

Abbotsford Canucks forwards Arshdeep Bains (left) and Tristen Nielsen help clear the ice after Phil Di Giuseppe’s Teddy Bear Toss goal on Saturday (Dec. 3). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

