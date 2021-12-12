Abbotsford Canucks earn split in San Jose

The Abbotsford Canucks first-ever trip to the Shark Tank saw the club earn a split with the San Jose Barracuda.

Special teams were the story of Sunday’s (Dec. 12) 5-2 loss for the Canucks.

Abbotsford allowed three power play goals and one shorthanded goal in a penalty-laden loss.

San Jose’s Nick Cicek opened the scoring just 3:37 into the game, but Vincent Arseneau evened the game up at 10:05. Barracuda forward Scott Reedy scored a power play goal 110 seconds later to put San Jose up 2-1 after one.

Vincent Arseneau extends his point streak to a career high 4️⃣ games with his first period goal against the Barracuda!#AbbyCanucks pic.twitter.com/ITTXRnYsSn — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 12, 2021

The second period saw Justin Bailey connect on the power play to tie the game up 45 seconds into the second period, but San Jose’s Sasha Chmelevski replied with a power play goal of his own at 6:54. The backbreaking goal was Evan Weinger, who scored on a shorthanded breakaway.

SHORTIE BABYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/DFtLuRJlTx — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 13, 2021

That goal led to Canucks head coach Trent Cull yanking starting goalie Micheal DiPietro, who allowed four goals on 18 shots. Arturs Silovs came on in relief and stopped six of seven shots. San Jose scored the lone goal in the third, when Jayden Halbgewachs tallied on the power play.

Abbotsford was outshot 25-19 in the game and forward Ethan Keppen and defenceman Guillaume Briseboise led the team with three shots apiece.

Saturday (Dec. 11) was almost the complete opposite, as Abbotsford picked up the 5-1 win over San Jose.

Rempal ➡️ Petan ➡️ Di Giuseppe. The Barracuda never had a chance 😎 What a play by the #AbbyCanucks top line to make it 3️⃣-0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/swdAaqaZFx — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 11, 2021

It was all Canucks from the first period on, as Sheldon Rempal, Arseneau and Phil Di Giuseppe all scored in the opening frame to put Abbotsford up 3-0.

Bailey lit the lamp 23 seconds into the second, but San Jose got on the board when Adam Raska scored. Tristen Nielsen added the game’s lone goal in the third.

Tristen Nielsen joins the party to give the #AbbyCanucks a 5️⃣-1️⃣ lead in the final frame 😃 The former @WHLGiants star now has 2️⃣ goals this season! pic.twitter.com/IVxfhugpZj — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 11, 2021

San Jose outshot Abbotsford 28-23 on Saturday, and goaltender Spencer Martin made 27 saves for the win.

The pair of games also marked the first AHL appearances for Vancouver native Evander Kane. He recorded one assist in Sunday’s game.

Abbotsford’s record now sits at 8-8-2-1 and they are tied for sixth in the Pacific Divison.

The Canucks remain in California to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday (Dec. 15). The club then heads to Nevada to battle the Henderson Silver Knights on Dec. 18 and 19. The next home game for Abbotsford is on Dec. 22 when the Tucson Roadrunners come to the Abbotsford Centre.

