Arturs Silovs and the Abbotsford Canucks went 1-1 over the weekend in Winnipeg. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Manitoba

Canucks win streak ends at four, welcome the Stockton Heat on Thursday and Friday

The Abbotsford Canucks first-ever road trip within Canada ended in a split on Sunday (Jan. 30).

The American Hockey League club traveled to Winnipeg to battle Manitoba Moose on Saturday (Jan. 29) and Sunday, extending the team’s win streak to four with a 4-3 win on Saturday but then fell 5-3 to the Moose on Sunday.

Saturday’s back and forth game saw the Canucks open up a 2-0 lead after one thanks to goals from Vincent Arseneau and Sheldon Dries. The Moose stormed back in the second, with goals from Greg Meireles and Jeff Malott. Abbotford’s Sheldon Rempal scored a late goal in the second to put the Canucks up 3-2 after two.

Manitoba again tied the game up 4:56 into the third with a marker from Simon Lundmark, but Rempal added his second of the game at 7:00 of the third to earn Abbotsford the win.

Michael DiPietro played his first game with Abbotsford since his stint in Vancouver and made 20 saves for his fifth win on the season. Phil Di Giuseppe and Rempal both had two-point nights, with Dries leading all players with five shots on goal. Abbotsford outshot Manitoba 31-23 in the game. Rempal’s second period goal was the 100th point of his AHL career.

“It’s special to get to 100 points in the AHL,” Rempal stated after the game. “This isn’t an easy league to play in and getting to 100 points in my career is something I’m proud of.”

The Moose bounced back big time on Sunday, opening up a 4-0 early into the second period. Dries and Rempal added goals later in the middle frame to cut the lead in half after two. Manitoba and Abbotsford traded goals in the third with Rempal scoring again to record his second straight two-goal game.

Arturs Silovs got the start in goal, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 21 shots. DiPietro in relief made seven saves and surrendered one goal. Rempal, Dries, Madison Bowey and Nic Petan all had two-point nights in the loss. Abbotsford did outshoot Manitoba 30-29.

The Canucks end the weekend in sixth place and now have a record of 15-13-3-1.

Next up will see the Stockton Heat come to the Abbotsford Centre for games on Thursday (Feb. 3) and Friday (Feb. 4). Both games get going at 7 p.m.

The Heat were formerly located in Abbotsford and last played in the AC on April 13, 2014 in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Oklahoma City Barons.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks sweep San Diego on home stand

