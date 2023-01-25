Chase Wouters and the Abbotsford Canucks fell 3-2 to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday (Jan. 25). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks drop 3-2 decision to Toronto Marlies

Canucks have now lost five of their last six games, hit the road to take on Tucson on Saturday

Don’t look now, but the Abbotsford Canucks have officially cooled off.

The Canucks fell 3-2 to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday (Jan. 25) and they’ve now lost five of their last six games.

Abbotsford opened the scoring at 8:09 when Arshdeep Bains tallied his sixth of the season. That was the lone goal of the first period and the Marlies outshot the Canucks 9-7.

The second period was all Marlies, they got goals from Adam Gaudette at 2:07 and then Marc Johnston at 6:33. Toronto controlled the majority of the period and outshot Abbotsford 11-10.

The Canucks jumped back into the game when Linus Karlsson scored a power play goal from an impossible angle at 6:56, but Johnston added his second at 15:20 to earn Toronto the win.

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs had an excellent game in goal, keeping his team close with some big saves especially in the second period. He made 29 saves in a losing cause and the Canucks were outshot – a rarity for the team – 32-23.

Defenceman Christian Wolanin led all Canucks with four shots on goal and it was a challenging night on the plus/minus charts for forward Vasily Podkolzin – as he was a -3 on the evening.

Attendance for the game at the Abbotsford Centre was 4,365.

The Canucks record now sits at 23-13-2-2 and they remain in fourth in the Pacific Division. The team now hits the road to close out January, with games on Saturday (Jan. 28) and Sunday (Jan. 29) in the desert against the Tucson Roadrunners.

The team’s next home game occurs on Feb. 10 when the Roadrunners come to the AC. That game is being promoted as a “Celebrating the Sedins”, with Vancouver Canucks legends Daniel and Henrik Sedin being recognized.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks honouring the Sedins in February

