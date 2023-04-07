Abbotsford Canucks clinch home ice in round one of the AHL playoffs

Abbotsford beats the Ontario Reign 4-3 in overtime, earn right to host best-of-three round one

Linus Karlsson celebrates one of his two goals on Friday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks have clinched home ice in round one of the American Hockey League playoffs and topped Friday’s (April 7) game off with a 4-3 overtime win over the Ontario Reign.

Abbotsford needed at least one point in the club’s final five games to guarantee home ice in round one.

The opponent in the best-of-three series is still to be determined, but game one will occur on April 19, game two on April 21 and game three (if necessary) will occur on April 23. All games will take place at the Abbotsford Centre.

It will be the first time professional playoff hockey has been played in the AC since April 26, 2014 when the Abbotsford Heat lost 7-2 to the Grand Rapids Griffins in game two of the first round.

The Canucks opened the scoring on Friday with a goal from Linus Karlsson at 18:29 of the first period and Karlsson then made it 2-0 at 11:45 of the second. The second goal featured a perfect slap pass from Jack Rathbone – who likely received some tips on that play from the Sedins. Karlsson now has 23 goals on the season.

Ontario’s Lias Andersson cut the lead in half at 15:26 of the second and Cole Krygier tied the game up at 8:53 of the third. Ontario snagged the lead with a goal from Alex Laferriere at 14:19, but Kyle Rau came up clutch at 19:34 of the third to send the game into overtime.

Defenceman Jett Woo continued his recent strong play and scored the game winner, his seventh on the season to earn the Canucks the win.

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs had a solid game and made 31 saves for the win. Abbotsford was outshot 34-23 in the game and managed just five shots in the third period. Tristen Nielsen returned from injury to the Canucks lineup and recorded three assists and Justin Dowling added two helpers. Dowling and Rathbone had a team-high four shots on goal.

Abbotsford sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 38-23-3-4. The Canucks will now finish either third or fourth in the Pacific Division standings.

The two teams meet again inside the AC on Saturday (April 8). Abbotsford closes out the season with three games at home against the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday (April 12), Friday (April 14) and Saturday (April 15).

