Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 schedule released

AHL club will play 36 home dates at the Abbotsford Centre in 2022-23

The Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 schedule has been released and for the first time the American Hockey League team will host 36 home dates at the Abbotsford Centre.

The AHL revealed the full schedule for the league’s 87th year of operation and opening day is Friday, Oct. 14.

The Abbotsford Canucks open the season on the road on Oct. 14 against the Ontario Reign and then return to action the next night to take on the Bakersfield Condors in the Golden State.

The team remains on the road for games against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 23. Those games will be played in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

It's here, and it's glorious Our 2022/23 season schedule has arrived 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/RrMeojGvvc — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) July 21, 2022

The home opener for the Canucks occurs on Friday, Oct. 28 when the San Diego Gulls come to Abbotsford.

November highlights include the Firebirds first visit to Abbotsford on Nov. 4 and a lengthy Canadian road trip that runs from Nov. 16 to 27 and sees the team travel to Laval, Toronto and Calgary. One interesting tidbit on that trip is the Canucks will play the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 19. The Marlies usually play at the smaller Coca-Cola Coliseum.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Yushiroh Hirano

December sees the Laval Rocket return to Abbotsford for games on Dec. 3 and 4. Last year’s game against the Rocket drew the season’s largest crowd when 6,017 took in the team’s 6-1 win on April 2. The Manitoba Moose also return to Abbotsford for games on Dec. 9 and 10.

The new nameless Calgary team makes its Abbotsford debut with a set of three games on Jan. 18, 20 and 21. The Toronto Marlies return to Abbotsford on Jan. 24 and 25.

It appears @NHLFlames want to name their new @TheAHL team the Wranglers. They have registered the domain name & trademarked a logo. BUT, @Wrangler has opposed trademarking of the term Calgary Wranglers & have til April to file a statement of opposition – https://t.co/IhitYjb84Q https://t.co/O21ZvNWBcv — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) July 21, 2022

The Canucks close out the season with another three-game set against Calgary, with games on April 12, 14 and 15. The team’s final five games are all at home.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic is set for Feb. 5 and 6 in Laval, Que.

The playoff format will be identical to last season, which saw the top seven teams in the 10-team Pacific Division qualify for the playoffs. The first place team will receive a bye.

The new 10-team Pacific Division consists of the Canucks, Condors, Calgary, the Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Henderson Silver Knights, the Reign, the Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda and the Tucson Roadrunners.

RELATED: CHARTS: How popular did the Abbotsford Canucks become after one year?

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey