A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Sukhjot Bains is coming home to play basketball.

OK, not exactly “home,” but close enough for the former standout at Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey.

Bains has signed to play for the University of Fraser Valley Cascades next season, after a four-year tour of the U.S. that included a stop in 2017 with the Phoenix at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The six-foot-six guard is considered the first former NCAA Division 1 player to sign with UFV, to which he’ll commute from his family home in North Delta.

“It’s a 45-minute drive, not bad,” he told the Now-Leader in a phone interview.

Bains, 22, has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and he’ll get to play on the Cascades with his older brother Navjot Bains, a veteran centre who enters his fifth and final year of Canada West eligibility.

“He’s got one year left, so it works out perfectly,” the younger Bains said. “He was supposed to finish this year, but unfortunately he tore his ACL, so he couldn’t play this year, but he’s recovering really well and I’ll be able to play a year with him.

“We are pretty close,” Bains added, “even though I haven’t seen him much over the past four years, but every decision I have made, he’s always been a part of those, helped guide me. It’s pretty exciting, because I’ve never played with him before. I had an opportunity to play with him in high school, but the age difference was quite a bit of a problem. So I’m looking forward to it now, and we’ll see what we can do.”

Also in Abbotsford, Bains will get to play alongside two old buddies, fellow 2014 Tammy grads Sukhman Sandhu and Parmvir Bains (no relation).

After his all-star time at Tamanawis in 2014, when he led the Wildcats to a 4A Final Four appearance, Bains spent a post-grad season at Peddie Prep in New Jersey, followed by two seasons at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. From there, he went to Wisconsin to fulfill his dream of playing NCAA Division 1 basketball.

In Green Bay last season, Bains averaged 15.7 minutes along with 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, and scored a season-high 16 points in the Phoenix’s 95-83 win over Detroit-Mercy Titans on Dec. 28.

GREEN BAY WINS! Sukhjot Bains scores the runner in the lane and we get the stop on the other end! FINAL: Green Bay 59, EIU 57 pic.twitter.com/cpw7Z735f5 — Green Bay Basketball (@gbphoenixmbb) December 7, 2017

“Graduating from high school, my goal was to play Division 1, and I accomplished it,” Bains said. “It took longer than usual and I took a different path to get there, not a traditional one, but all the stops that I had, in New Jersey and Wyoming, I think it really developed me as a person and also as a player. It really helped my confidence, my perseverance, and turned me pretty much into a man, I would say. I wouldn’t really trade those experiences for anything, and now it’s just time to come back and play in Canada.”

Bains will pursue a General Studies major with a business minor at UFV, with an eye on an accounting career once his basketball-playing days are done. Before that, however, he’d like to follow his Cascades career playing pro basketball somewhere.

Having Bains at UFV “is a big signing,” head coach Adam Friesen enthused.

“Our goal every year is to recruit the best players in the Fraser Valley, and Sukhjot obviously represents that. I think he’s going to have an impact in all areas of the game. Offensively, he’s going to be a weapon that we haven’t had every year. Teams are going to have to game-plan for him, and he’s going to make everyone’s life around him easier.”

In terms of chemistry with the Cascades, Bains know exactly how his brother and longtime pals play.

“That was really big for me to come here,” he stated in a release. “I had a decent amount of schools contacting me, but at the end of the day, I chose UFV for team chemistry and the freedom to play my game.”



