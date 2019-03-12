A muddy good time promised at 5K Foam Fest coming to Cloverdale

The 22 obstacles include ‘Push Drunk Love,’ ‘Chamber of Foam’ and ‘Spider Web Forest’

An event coming to Cloverdale Fairgrounds promises a foamy, wet, muddy good time on June 1.

A 5K Foam Fest is an recreational attraction that involves “22 of some of the best and most exciting obstacles in the world,” according to a post on the event website (the5kfoamfest.com).

Among them are “the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, slip and slides, and mucky mud pits! Combine these with 2.5 million cubic feet of foam that we pump out at each event and you are destined to have an awesome day!”

Videos posted to the website show some of the colourfully-named obstacles, which include “Push Drunk Love,” “Chamber of Foam,” “Lily Pads,” “Body Washer” and “Spider Web Forest.”

The current $54.99 admission fee includes a run through the obstacles, finisher’s medal, a beach towel, race bib, access to a kids free fun zone, showers, live DJ, a festival/vendor village and more.

Event photos, videos and more details are posted to facebook.com/pg/5kfoamfestfunrun.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

