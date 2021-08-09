‘A lot of fun to watch’: BMX provincials at Surrey track this week

Up to 200 riders will race at Action BMX facility in Newton

The Action BMX track in Newton will be busy with provincial championship races this week. (File photo)

Top-level BMX riders will gather in Surrey this week for provincial championship races.

Newton’s Action BMX track will host the event from Thursday to Saturday (Aug. 12-14), with the main races and trophies awarded on the final day.

Saturday’s action gets going at 11 a.m., and the races will be done by around 2:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to attend, and admission is free.

“BMX is a lot of fun to watch,” confirmed Jason McCormick, Action BMX club president and track announcer. “It’s great, because some people come to every single practice and every race, just to watch.”

Up to 200 riders will be involved in the races this week.

“Traditionally there’s anywhere from 120 to 200 riders, and registration isn’t yet over,” McCormick said on Monday (Aug. 9). “By Friday we’ll have all the registration done. We know that the majority of amateurs are coming from out of town, the Interior and places like that, and the pros will sign up at the very last minute.”

Event details are posted to actionbmx.ca.

The track is located at 76th Avenue and 126th Street, Surrey.



