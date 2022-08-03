60 Surrey-area athletes, coaches at 2022 Canada Summer Games, with more from White Rock, Delta

Starting Thursday (Aug. 6), the Games will welcome more than 5,000 young athletes and staff

Torch relay participants ahead of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara. (Photo: facebook.com/2022CanadaGames)

Dozens of athletes from Surrey, White Rock and Delta will be in Ontario’s Niagara region to compete at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, starting Saturday (Aug. 6).

Team B.C. includes 382 athletes and 87 coaches/managers, along with 25 mission staff.

From Aug. 6-21, the Games will involve more than 5,000 young athletes and staff at what’s billed as “the top multi-sport competition in Canada,” in 18 sports at venues across 13 municipalities in Niagara. More than 1,000 hours of live competition will be streamed on niagara2022games.ca/watch.

Leading up to the Games, 17-year-old wrestler Rupinder Johal, of Abbotsford, was chosen as Team B.C.’s flag-bearer for theopening ceremony.

The 2022 Canada Summer Games are the first held since the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, where Team B.C. finished with 146 medals, second behind Team Ontario (212 medals) and ahead of Quebec (138 medals).

At this month’s Games, Week 1 sports include baseball, beach volleyball, swimming, tennis and more, with golf, rowing, indoor volleyball, diving, cycle and other sports scheduled for Week 2 of the Games.

The list of Team B.C. athletes is posted to teambc.org, along with a searchable database of biographies.

SURREY

Sixty of the Team B.C. athletes call Surrey home (coaches, managers and staff where noted):

Divine Aniamaka, athletics

Jou-En Chang, athletics

Dolly Gabri, athletics

Jorden Hall, athletics

Kaelan House, athletics

Maya Kobylanski, athletics

Sabrina Nettey, athletics (coach)

Olivia Neuman, athletics

Thomas Rak, athletics

Jesse Thibeault, athletics

Prabhasha Wickramaarachchi, athletics

Noah Bourgeoi, baseball

Daniel Orfaly, baseball

Gurkaran Aujla, basketball

Graham Bonar, basketball (coach)

Joey Dhillon, basketball (manager)

Adam Olsen, basketball

Gurshan Sran, basketball

Macie Beck-Boreson, box lacrosse

Lexy Stevenson, box lacrosse

Levi Touhey, box lacrosse

Elizabeth Gin, cycling

Carter Baker, diving

Mattias Frohloff, diving

Michelle McLeod, diving

Lauren Kim, golf

Anya Prokopich, rugby sevens

Emalie Lynn, soccer

Madeline Norman, soccer

Yasmine Pahal, soccer

Hailey Walle, soccer

Lindsay Brown, softball (manager)

Mark Dunlop, softball (coach)

Cordell Fauht, softball

Madelyn McKinnon, softball

Erin Murphy, softball

Carleen Murray, softball

Gabrielle Papushka, softball

Nathaniel Simicic, softball

Nathan Thiessen, softball

Cory Beatt, swimming (coach)

Sergey Chernomorchenko, swimming

Leilani Fack, swimming

Sebastian Massabie, swimming

Kelly Qi, swimming

Jy Stewart, swimming (coach)

Kyden Dmitruk, volleyball

David Dooley, volleyball (coach)

Mia Naseeb Bahi, wrestling

Karanveer Mahil, wrestling

Prabhjot Mander, wrestling

Arjun Mandher, wrestling

Frank Mensah, wrestling (coach)

Kevin Berar, mission staff

Kenny Blackman Jr., athletics

Jasmine Gill, athletics (manager)

Jesaiah Penson-McCoy, athletics

Sofia Faremo, soccer

Isaac Brown, softball

Anmol Sahota, wrestling

Ryan Denman, athletics

DELTA

Team B.C. includes 14 Delta-area residents at the 2022 Canada Summer Games:

Michaela Colluney, athletics (coach)

Aiden Miller, athletics

Isla Stewart, athletics

Aidan Turner, athletics

William Anderson, baseball

Noah del Rosario, baseball

Kenneth Scott, baseball

Jared Maznik, box lacrosse

Johnathan Milne, box lacrosse

Caitlin Lawrence, rowing

Kian Proctor, soccer

Camryn Milley, softball

Eron Main, mission staff

Julie Stevens, rowing (manager)

WHITE ROCK

Team B.C. lists three White Rock-area residents at the Games:

Elijah Djordjevic, basketball

Olivia Ng, box lacrosse

Victoria McInnes, diving (coach)



