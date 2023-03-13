The Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team won league and playoff banners leading to the provincial championship tournament this week. (Photo: Facebook.com/surreyfalcons)

MINOR HOCKEY

6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19

Three rep Cloverdale, two wear Surrey Falcons colours and one from Semiahmoo

Several Surrey-area minor hockey teams will compete for B.C. championships starting Sunday, March 19.

Provincial title tournaments are held for 15 different age/gender groups and tiers at predetermined cities and towns across B.C., with schedules and scores posted on BC Hockey’s website (bchockey.net).

Cloverdale Minor Hockey will host the U13 Tier 1 provincials at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood from Sunday to Wednesday (March 19-22). Six teams are in the round-robin tourney for B.C.’s largest hockey associations, including host Cloverdale, Victoria, Prince George, North Shore Winter Club, Kelowna and Burnaby Winter Club.

Cloverdale also boasts two U18 teams at provincials, in different tiers. The association’s A1 team will play in Salmon Arm in an eight-team battle for Tier 1 bragging rights, while the A2 squad faces off at Ladner Leisure Centre for the age group’s Tier 2 crown.

Two Surrey Falcons female teams will also fight for B.C. championships. The association’s U15 A1 team travels to Kamloops for their nine-team tournament, while the U18 squad will play in Williams Lake. The female championships are played from March 23-26.

The Semiahmoo association of South Surrey/White Rock is also represented at provincials starting Sunday (March 19), with the U15 A1 team battling for the Tier 1 trophy in Fort St. John.


BC Minor Hockeyhockey


