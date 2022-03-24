3 Surrey Falcons teams battle for B.C. female hockey championships in different cities

In ‘integrated’ hockey, Wednesday was a golden night for the Cloverdale U15 A1 Colts

Players with the Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team celebrate a trip to provincials, in video posted in February to facebook.com/SurreyFalconsU15A1.

Three Surrey Falcons female hockey teams are battling for B.C. championships this week in different cities across the province.

The association’s top U13 squad is playing in Kamloops, the U15 Falcons are in Kelowna and U18s are at Richmond’s Minoru Arena for tournament games Thursday through Sunday (March 24-27).

The Riley Hanberg-coached U13 Falcons opened with 14-1 win over Williams Lake in a game played at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre in Kamloops. Forward Gabriella Lee led the way with five goals and five assists, with Myra Connor adding another three goals for Surrey. In Pool B, the team’s next game is Friday at 10:15 a.m. against Oceanside, with video of the action posted to facebook.com/SurreyFalconsU15A1.

Game one for our U13A1 team is this afternoon! Puck drops at 12:45pm! Let's go Falcons 🏒♥️ @ Kamloops, British Columbia https://t.co/oABvzXg60A — SurreyFalcons Hockey (@surrey_falcons) March 24, 2022

In Kelowna, the U15 Falcons opened their B.C. championship hunt with a 3-0 win over Prince George, with goals from Haley Waugh, Cameryn Shiels and Rowan Brooke Hu. Goaltender Ryan Assaly earned the shutout.

Puck drops at 8am! Game 1 for @surreyfalcons_u15a1

🎶Let's go Falcons 🏒🏒 🏒🏒🏒🎶 https://t.co/u0M2JZyNaz — SurreyFalcons Hockey (@surrey_falcons) March 24, 2022

The Bob Cameron-coached U18s get going Thursday with a 4:15 p.m. game against Taylor MHA.

Puck drops for U18A1 at 4:15pm! Let's go Falcons 🏒🔥🏒🔥 @ Minoru Arenas https://t.co/9PpzOyQGLM — SurreyFalcons Hockey (@surrey_falcons) March 24, 2022

The BC Hockey website (bchockey.net) includes schedules and results for all B.C. championships, for teams in multiple divisions.

In “integrated” minor hockey, Wednesday (March 23) was a golden night for the Cloverdale U15 A1 Colts, winners of a provincial championship in Langford after beating the West Kootenay Zone team 4-3 in the tournament final. After trailing 3-0, the team battled from behind with four straight goals from Logan Jennings, Jonah Ussher, Marcus Tarasoff and Harshaan Kaila.

At Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, Cloverdale’s U18 A1 hockey team placed fourth at that division’s provincial championships, after losing semifinal and consolation final games Wednesday. The Colts lost 4-3 to North East in the morning, in overtime, followed by a 4-0 loss to Victoria in the bronze-medal game later that day. Omaha Central regional team won the B.C. title with a 3-2 win over North East.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockey