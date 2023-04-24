2023 spring flag season begins for Cloverdale Community Football Association

A player for one of the Cloverdale Community Football Association’s flag football teams (in orange) dives for the ball in a game April 22 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The VMFL’s spring flag football season kicked off that day with its first jamboree of the 2023 season. (Photo submitted: Peter Lopez) A player for one of the Cloverdale Community Football Association’s flag football teams (in orange) carries the ball in a game April 22 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The VMFL’s spring flag football season kicked off that day with its first jamboree of the 2023 season. (Photo submitted: Peter Lopez) A player for one of the Cloverdale Community Football Association’s flag football teams (in orange) carries the ball in a game April 22 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The VMFL’s spring flag football season kicked off that day with its first jamboree of the 2023 season. (Photo submitted: Peter Lopez)

The 2023 spring flag football season opened last weekend with the VMFL holding its first jamboree at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam.

The Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA) sent multiple teams to the one-day tournament on April 22. Yeera Sami, CCFA club president, said 169 teams with approximately 1,800 players from multiple clubs participated.

“The season jamborees will be played each weekend shifting from community to community,” explained Sami. “Each of our teams played three games during the day.”

Cloverdale sent teams in the U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, and U19 divisions.

“Our teams had a winning kick off to the season, three with sweeps,” added Sami. “We sent multiple teams in three of the divisions.”

The spring flag season is short, running approximately seven weeks. The season winds up with the provincial finals the second weekend in June—this year set for June 9-11 at South Surrey Athletic Park.

“Provincial winning teams will then participate in regional final playoff rounds and those winners will go on to national finals.”

For more info, visit cloverdalefootball.ca.



