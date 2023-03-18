Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tees off at B.C. golf course

Players received gift packages in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the MJT

The 25th season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) got underway at the Golden Eagle Golf Club this week, with more than 80 players from B.C. and Alberta showing up to start the new season.

MJT tournament director Chris Hood said that the windy weather and wet conditions were less than ideal, but were still good enough to get in some good games of golf.

“We were lucky to get the tournament in and, based on the week’s forecast, we dodged a bullet,” said Hood.

RELATED: B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan

The full list of winners across each category were:

• U15 girls – Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon, Vancouver

• 15-19 girls – Zhehui (Hui) Yu, Burnaby

• Peewee boys – Tiger Zhao, Vancouver

• Bantam Boys – Hongzhao (Thomas) Xu, Vancouver

• Juvenile boys – Eric Joo, Coquitlam

• Junior boys – Tristan Jackman, Surrey

The second tournament on the tour is the 2023 MJT Humber College PGM Classic at University Golf Club in Vancouver, which runs from March 18 to 20.

RELATED: Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfJunior SportsPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Just Posted

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley worked to free the victim of the single-vehicle accident. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Fire crews use ‘Jaws of Life’ to free trapped driver after serious motor vehicle accident in Surrey Friday

The Salish Secondary School Wolves celebrate their Surrey High School Hockey League Division B championship March 9 after they beat Frank Hurt Secondary in the title game 7-3. (Photo: submitted)
Salish Secondary Wolves win league title

TEASER PHOTO
PIGS band digs into Pink Floyd sights and sounds of mid-’70s for Surrey concert April 2

The Ice Hawks bench awaits Colin Jang’s celebration leap after tying the game 1-1 in the first period of game five of the Tom Shaw Conference finals against the White Rock Whalers on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Delta went on to win the game on home ice at the Ladner Leisure Centre 4-2, taking the series 4-1. (deltaicehawks.com photo)
Delta Ice Hawks down White Rock Whalers, advance to PJHL championship

Pop-up banner image