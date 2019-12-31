2019: YEAR IN REVIEW

Taking a look back at the year in South Surrey and White Rock sports

There was no shortage of newsmakers in the South Surrey/White Rock sports community over the past 12 months – both the good, such as the Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team winning its first provincial title since 1953; and the bad, like a former Coastal FC soccer coach making national headlines after allegations of abuse were brought to light by a former player.

But the sports story that garnered perhaps the most attention locally was the Canadian national women’s softball team qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics – a feat accomplished on Labour Day weekend right here in South Surrey.

The story began early in the year, when organizers of the Canada Cup were, after a few delays, awarded the tournament by the World Baseball Softball Confederation. From there, organizers worked to stage both the annual Canada Cup and the qualifier, and the payoff was worth it, as the host team – which is chock full of local Surrey talent – earned an Olympic berth after an impressive win over Brazil on the final day of the tournament.

If we fast-forward to this time a year from now, we may find ourselves talking about Team Canada again, if they’re able to land on the podium at the Tokyo-hosted Games.

Now, to review the rest of the list…

January

• Former Surrey Eagles defenceman Devon Toews – who made his National Hockey League debut for the New York Islanders just before Christmas – scores his first NHL goal, an overtime-winner against the Chicago Blackhawks.

• A Cloverdale curling team led by skip Tyler Tardi wins its fourth consecutive provincial title, winning a B.C. junior men’s title by a 9-2 show over an Okanagan team.

• The Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse program has a record-setting day, as nine members of the organization are selected in the BC Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League draft, led by first-overall pick Sam La Roue, who is picked by the Burnaby Lakers. Other players chosen include Peyton Hooper (Delta), William DeBeck (Burnaby), Jaden Leach (Burnaby), Dylan Baker (New Westminster), Ryland Sorensen (Burnaby), Adam Mandau (Burnaby), Cam Newson (New West) and Isaiah Edwards (Burnaby).

• The Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team – the top-ranked triple-A team in the province – win their second straight title at the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic, defeating Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 82-53 in the final game. Semiahmoo guard Deja Lee is named tournament MVP.

• A day before the junior ‘A’ hockey trade deadline, the struggling Surrey Eagles trade captain Ty Westgard to the Coquitlam Express, in exchange for 19-year-old forward Cole Edgerton and future considerations, which, months later, turn out to be a pair of young players, one of which is flipped to Wenatchee for forward Christophe Tellier, who becomes a key part of the 2019/20 team.

• Cloverdale’s Jennifer Gardiner is part of the Canadian hockey team that wins gold at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U18 Women’s World Championships in Japan.

• After making a handful of pre-deadline day trades, the White Rock Whalers – in the midst of their inaugural junior ‘B’ season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League – name Matt Rogers their captain for the remainder of the season.

• Surrey is selected to host an Olympic-qualifier softball tournament, the World Baseball Softball Confederation announces. Surrey has previously been selected as the country’s bid city by Softball Canada.

• The Semiahmoo Totems win its third straight Surrey RCMP Classic basketball crown, defeating the higher-ranked Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 89-82 in the final.

February

• Representing B.C., the Team Tardi curling team – Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall and Alex Horvath – wins a national junior men’s title in Prince Albert, Sask. The win is the team’s third straight Canadian crown – a feat never before accomplished by a Canadian junior team.

• After months in the works, Semiahmoo Peninsula-based Coastal FC unveils its new $55-million indoor soccer facility at South Surrey Athletic Park.

• Surrey hockey pioneer Karen Wallace and the 1997-’98 Surrey Eagles are among inductees into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. That year’s Eagles team won both a BC Hockey League championship as well as a Royal Bank Cup national championship. Wallace, who passed away in 2018, was a champion of women’s hockey, and instrumental in its growth in the city and beyond.

• Charlie Evans, a longtime member of the Semiahmoo Peninsula soccer community, passes away as a result of “unresolved heart issues,” and is remembered for his unwavering dedication to the sport and the local youngsters who played it.

• The Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team, ranked No. 1, wins a Fraser Valley championship with a 79-67 win over the No. 2-seeded Walnut Grove Gators. On the senior boys side, the Fraser Valley crown is won by Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders.

• Playing at the prestigious Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, the Semiahmoo Ravens win their first two games – a 5-2 victory over Russia’s SKA St. Petersburg and a 4-3 overtime win over New Hampshire.

• Coastal FC suspends one of its coaches amid allegations of past abuse brought forth by a former high-level soccer player, who played under the coach in question during her time with the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team and the Canadian national program.

• The Surrey Eagles wrap up their BC Hockey League season with a win over the Langley Rivermen, but finish at the bottom of the 17-team BCHL with a record of 13-41-2-2 (win-loss-overtime loss-shootout loss).

March

• The junior ‘B’ White Rock Whalers wrap up their inaugural season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with a record of 14-28-0-2 (win-loss-tie-overtime loss) – good for 10th in the 12-team league. Head coach Jason Rogers calls the season “a learning experience” and adds that missing the playoffs in Year 2 would be “a disappointment.”

• The Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team defeats the Walnut Grove Gators 72-61 in the final of the B.C. triple-A senior girls basketball championship, giving the South Surrey school its first senior girls provincial hoops title since 1953.

• Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers pull off a comeback for the ages en route to a B.C. Senior Boys 4A basketball championship, erasing an 18-point deficit against the Kelowna Owls to win the title game 91-86.

• The Semiahmoo Ravens peewee team wins a provincial hockey championship on home ice, defeating Burnaby Winter Club 6-2 in the B.C. title game, which is held in front of a standing-room-only crowd at White Rock’s Centennial Arena. Jordan Gavin paces the Ravens’ offensive attack with three goals and an assist, while Tomas Mrsic also had a big game, with two goals and two helpers.

• Cloverdale’s bantam A1 hockey team wins bronze at provincial championships in Prince George, but comes within a single goal of advancing to the gold-medal contest.

• South Surrey wrestler Ana Godinez Gonzalez wins a pair of national titles at Canadian Wrestling Championships in Saskatoon.

• A pair of Surrey Falcons female hockey teams win medals at provincial championships. The Falcons’ bantam team won gold with a 4-2 win over the tournament hosts, Coquitlam’s Tri-Cities team, and at the peewee level, Surrey scooped silver after being edged 3-2 by Kelowna in the final.

April

• The Surrey Eagles hire Chilliwack Chiefs assistant coach Cam Keith as the team’s new head coach and associate general manager. The Eagles had been without a permanent head coach since Peter Schaefer was fired early in the previous season.