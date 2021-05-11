Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Marie Davidson BMX Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Marie Davidson BMX Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Training wheels definitely aren’t necessary for this Vancouver Island kid.

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme, who hasn’t yet turned three, is pedalling at a level far beyond his years.

Weme’s precocious abilities on two wheels, not to mention a TikTok account with 35,000-plus followers, have earned him attention of late, and even sponsorships as Pinkbike and Spawn Cycles have recently reached out.

Weme’s mother, Kimeesha See, says her son seemed to be into bikes before he could even walk. He started by taking his run bike everywhere, and it wasn’t long before he was confident enough on it that it was time for a pedal bike.

“And he just took off,” See said.

Weme saw older kids at the bike park and wanted to do what they were doing, even if that meant taking to the big hills.

“I think I just kind of grew accustomed to him on a bike, but then I started noticing that literally every single time where he’s out on a bike, someone stops us [to say], ‘Wow, he’s incredible on his bike,’ ‘Wow, he can control his bike really well,’ just all sorts of compliments on his riding,” See said.

She understands now how well her son rides for his age – she’s challenged to keep up with him. Weme can navigate expert single-track on Nanaimo’s Doumont hill, and has lately been learning to speed around on a little motorbike.

Wherever the youngster cycles, the family is finding that the other riders are more than willing to share the track with a two-year-old.

“Honestly the biking community is amazing here,” See said. “Everyone is so supportive, all the older kids are so helpful with the little kids.”

And then there’s the support on social media, too. See didn’t expect the TikTok account to blow up the way it did, but said it’s neat that people like to watch the videos and follow along on her son’s journey wherever his two wheels take him.

“We’ll just see what he gravitates towards and follow what he wants to do,” See said. “Right now we’ll just leave the options open for him.”

READ ALSO: City intends to help Nanaimo BMX with design phase of track upgrades

READ ALSO: The hills are alive at Nanaimo’s Doumont recreation area


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingMountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Surrey-raised NFLer Covington charged up to join Los Angeles team

Just Posted

Children walk back to their classroom while wearing masks and physical distancing at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Scarborough, Ont., in October, 2020. A group of B.C. teachers has issued an open letter calling for the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions for children in B.C. schools. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Group of B.C. teachers calls for easing of pandemic measures for students

Teacher group says ‘response to COVID is out of balance to the cost our youth are paying’

A Grade 8 student at L.A. Matheson Secondary. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Teachers demand ‘urgent action’ as parts of Surrey see 20% positivity rate

26 schools in the hardest-hit region of the city had 105 exposure notices April 23-29

Deb Jack was named Surrey’s Good Citizen of the Year in 2012. (File photo)
Environmentalists’ delegation takes aim at Bear Creek Park road project

‘Bear Creek Park is ours – a natural heritage,’ Deb Jack says

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

In a letter to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee dated May 11, Delta Mayor George Harvie confirmed the city’s interest in acquiring a head lease for the Harold and Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care, with the intention of subletting it to the recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta. (The Canadian Press photo)
Mayor confirms Delta’s interest in leasing Centre for Supportive Care

Harvie says city intends to sublet the facility to recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Most Read