17 medals for Delta athletes at 2020 BC Winter Games

More than 1,000 athletes from across the province competed in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

Delta athletes brought home 17 individual and team medals from the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23. Representing the Vancouver-Coastal region (Zone 5), athletes from Delta medalled in gymnastics, judo, ringette, archery and figure skating. (BC Games Society photos)

Delta athletes brought home over a dozen individual and team medals from last weekend’s BC Winter Games.

More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes competed in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23, giving it their all in 15 different sports.

Representing the Vancouver-Coastal region (Zone 5) at the games, athletes from Delta medalled in gymnastics, judo, ringette, archery and figure skating, earning 17 medals in total.

Gymnast Gabriela Hoolsema won four medals, including gold in the all around competition and the uneven bars, silver in the women’s vault, and another gold in the women’s team event alongside teammates Sydney Hollas, Ava Lappin and Aleena Simihag of Delta, Maggie Keeley of Vancouver and Julianne Glowacki of North Vancouver. Hoolsema’s all around win marks the fourth year in a row that a Delta Gymnastics athlete has won the overall gold.

Hollas also won gold in the women’s floor with a score of 9.825 — the highest of the competition — while Lappin also won bronze in the women’s vault.

On the men’s side, Brian Delf won silver in the men’s floor competition and bronze in the rings, Delf also won bronze in the men’s team event alongside Jasper Wong, Toby Wood and Jett Wu of Vancouver.

Four Delta athletes brought home a pair of medals each in Judo. Elijah Gill won gold in the men’s under 66 kg weight class, as did Lowan Le Bris in the men’s under 42 kg weight class. Isaiah Gill, meanwhile, brought home bronze in the men’s under 60 kg competition, while Teya Maihara did the same in the women’s under 44 kg class.

Isaiah Gill, Elijah Gill, Lowan LeBris and Teya Maihara also took home gold in the mixed team competition alongside their Vancouver-Coastal teammates Leanna Au, Suliac Guezille, Jenna Ko, Maria Liakos, Cole Priestman and Jamie Wong of Vancouver; Ethan Cajigas, Owen Hou and Ryu Tamayose of Richmond; Beata Schenk and Sophia Shevchenko of North Vancouver, and Rodean Nazari of West Vancouver.

Six young Delta women — Julia Fechter, Madison Kirby, Jessica Murphy, Narmaya Sternberg, Chantelle Stevens and Mikayla Williams — won silver as part of the Vancouver-Coastal ringette team. Also on the team were Iris Chao, Katherine Gibb, Bernice Ng, Calista Schwartz and Lauren Tang of Vancouver; Madison Harasym, Abigale Hnidy and Megan Kleparchuk of North Vancouver; Tayler Cohen of Richmond; and Madelyne Honcharuk of West Vancouver.

Figure skater and Surrey resident Caden Chen, who trains and competes with North Delta’s Sungod Skating Club, took home gold in the men’s pre-novice competition.

Finally, archer Shreya Shivaprakash won bronze in girls two-day aggregate recurve competition.

Here are the rest of the results for Delta athletes at the BC Winter Games:

Curling

Kate Bowles, Morgan Bowles, Emily Bowles and Taylor Bowles — consolation silver

Gymnastics

Brian Delf — 5th in men’s all around, 5th in parallel bars, 8th in pommel horse

Sydney Hollas — 6th in women’s all around (JO 7), 5th in beam (JO 7), 4th in uneven bars (JO 7)

Carolina Hoolsema — 15th women’s all around (JO 8), 7th women’s vault (JO 8)

Gabriela Hoolsema — 6th in beam (JO 8), 9th in women’s floor (JO 8)

Ava Lappin — 9th in women’s all around (JO 8), 8th in women’s floor (JO 8)

Aleena Simihag — 10th women’s all around (JO 7), 6th in uneven bars (JO 7)

Figure Skating

William Bryan — 5th place, juvenile men

Alson Chang — 4th place, juvenile men*

Natalie Decario — 14th place, pre-novice women*

*Editor’s note: Alson Chang and Natalie Decario train and compete out of North Delta’s Sungod Skating Club, but reside in Surrey and Langley, respectively.

Skiing-Alpine

Gavin Santoro (competing for Zone 2 – Thompson-Okanagan) — 14th in men’s two-day run slalom

Archery

Shreya Shivaprakash — 4th in girls match play recurve

— with a file from Ashley Wadhwani

