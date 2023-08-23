New champion Andrew Paul, left, Saturday men’s club captain and trophy presenter Graham Roberts and net club champion Bob Ferguson at Nico Wynd Golf Course Aug. 20. (Brian Carrigan photo)

10-time champ defeated at Nico Wynd Golf Course in South Surrey Aug. 20

Summer season still going strong at popular Peninsula course

After winning 10 men’s club championships over the past 14 years, perennial victor Jamie Mills was defeated by Andrew Paul at the end of a fierce weekend competition Aug. 19 and 20 at Nico Wynd Golf Course in South Surrey.

Paul, who last took the crown in 2007, edged Mills by an impressive margin of seven strokes, noted men’s club media relations representative Ross Ruddick in a release.

On the net side (after handicap), Bob Ferguson came from trailing in second place on Day One, to capture his first net club championship.

Ferguson defeated Doug McPhee, who had posted outstanding first-day results to lead both the net and gross leaderboards.

READ ALSO: South Surrey senior scores first-ever hole-in-one at Nico Wynd Golf Club

The trophy presentation was made by Saturday men’s club captain Graham Roberts, who had claimed the championship himself in 2008.

“This concludes the 2023 club championships, with the Tuesday seniors group crowning their champions in the previous week,” Ruddick said, adding the club’s summer season will continue through to the end of October, prior to transitioning to the winter and spring schedule.

Applications for membership in this long-running golf club are available through their website, nwmgc.ca, or by asking for information at the pro shop.

Players of all handicaps over the age of 19 are welcome to apply.

