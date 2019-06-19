VIDEO: What the Duke of Ed youth are all about

“The leaders of today and they are going to build the leaders of tomorrow”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a youth leadership and empowerment framework available to young people 14-24 across BC & Yukon, regardless of background, circumstances or abilities.

The award recignizes four areas: community service, skill development, physical recreation, and adventurous journey.

The organization is commited to zero barrier access as the BC and Yukon Division has developed diverse engagement initiatives for at-risk youth, including low income, youth with disabilities, Indigenous youth, new immigrant youth, and rural youth.

Click here to learn more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.



