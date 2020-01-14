Brothers Farmaan (left) and Harnoor Sandhu raised nearly $1,800 for the Surrey Food Bank by selling doughnuts. (Contributed photo)

Sweet event raises $1,800 for Surrey Food Bank

Brothers Harnoor and Farmaan Sandhu sold Krispy Kreme doughnuts for the cause

Round two of a sweet effort by two White Rock brothers boosted Surrey Food Bank coffers by nearly $1,800 this past holiday season.

Harnoor and Farmaan Sandhu – aged 21 and 15, respectively – were first inspired to help last year, after hearing stories about people who access the food bank’s services, their aunt, Karen Sandhu, told Peace Arch News.

READ MORE: ‘A monumental step’: Surrey Food Bank finds new, much larger home in Newton

“It really affected them that a large (number) of these people are young parents and some single parents who are working hard to make the ends meet and are still faced with making tough choices between paying rent and buying formula and diapers for their young babies,” Sandhu wrote in a Jan. 8 email.

“So these two brothers decided to do something about it.”

After brainstorming, the siblings came up with an idea to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts, naming the concept “Dough 4 Dough.”

In two-and-a-half weeks, the idea raised $1,550; funds the brothers shared between the Surrey Food Bank ($1,200) and Sources White Rock South Surrey Food Bank ($350).

One hundred per cent of the fruits of their latest efforts were donated to the Surrey Food Bank.

Sandhu said her nephews have decided to make the fundraiser an annual event, and she hopes their goodwill is contagious.

The eager volunteers “both showed outstanding effort and selflessness for people in need by doing this two years in a row,” she writes.

“Maybe it will encourage other young people to get involved.”

Selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts raised nearly $1,800 for Surrey Food Bank. (Tracy Holmes photo)

