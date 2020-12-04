VIDEO: South Surrey crash sends one to hospital in critical condition

At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Brenda Anderson photo) At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Brenda Anderson photo) At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Brenda Anderson photo) At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Curtis Kreklau photo) At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Curtis Kreklau photo) At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

A serious collision with life-threatening injuries has resulted in road closures at the intersection of 190 Street and 28 Avenue in both directions, Surrey RCMP report.

Officers are currently at the scene of the collision, between a semi-truck and a car, which took place at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday (Dec. 4)

According to a witness at the scene, it appears the sedan, travelling southbound on 190 Street, failed to obey a stop sign and was struck by the westbound truck. The force of the collision sent both vehicles several dozen metres along 28 Avenue, where they came to rest on the sidewalk on the south side of the road.

Crews used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver from the badly damaged sedan. Police say the driver of the car received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Road closures are expected to remain in effect for several hours.

Investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Critical Collision investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with related dashcam video, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.