READER PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days

The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated Saturday, and more events and activities are scheduled to continue today.

The festival features two stages, one at Memorial Park and one at East Beach, for two full days of entertainment.

Sunday is to feature the Westcoasters’ Daze Car Show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Semiahmoo Parking lot; a youth zone on East Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; entertainment at the Spirit Stage in Semiahmoo Park; a traditional salmon BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. at Semiahmoo Park; Pirates in the Park at Semiahmoo; and the “Legendary Waiter’s Race” at Memorial Park from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Evening entertainment is to include the annual Torchlight Parade, along the waterfront, starting at 7:30 p.m.