READER PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days

The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Christy Fox photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Christy Fox photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Christy Fox photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Christy Fox photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday. (Christy Fox photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)
The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated in White Rock on Saturday, with more activities planned for Sunday. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)

The 70th annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days was celebrated Saturday, and more events and activities are scheduled to continue today.

The festival features two stages, one at Memorial Park and one at East Beach, for two full days of entertainment.

Sunday is to feature the Westcoasters’ Daze Car Show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Semiahmoo Parking lot; a youth zone on East Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; entertainment at the Spirit Stage in Semiahmoo Park; a traditional salmon BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. at Semiahmoo Park; Pirates in the Park at Semiahmoo; and the “Legendary Waiter’s Race” at Memorial Park from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Evening entertainment is to include the annual Torchlight Parade, along the waterfront, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

Just Posted

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by train near White Rock

Incident happened at approximately 1 p.m.

PHOTOS: Waiters’ race takes over White Rock’s Memorial Park

Restaurant employees had to balance drinks while overcoming challenging activities

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

READER PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days

Activities and events to continue Sunday

Surrey Schools partners with SFU in new summer film course

Students had to create a one-minute movie

Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

More than thirty people have died in less than a week in mass shootings across the U.S.

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

Most Read