PHOTOS: White Rock Renegades play at Softball City

White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Thunder on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Thunder on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Victoria Devils on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Thunder on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Victoria Devils on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Victoria Devils on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Victoria Devils on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Renegades 03 played against the Victoria Devils on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock Renegades ‘03 and ‘04 teams played in White Rock on Sunday.

The U16 and U19 provincial championship bracket went underway at Softball City.

