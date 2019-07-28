PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

Pride was celebrated in the City of White Rock Friday with the fifth annual pride flag raising ceremony.

The event was followed by a sold-out dinner and dance fundraiser, held by the White Rock Pride Society, at the Elks Lodge.

A number of municipal, provincial and federal politicians participated in the ceremony Friday, including MLA Tracy Redies, MLA Stephanie Cadieux and MP Gordie Hogg.

White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen assisted with raising the flag, and the event was supported by the society.