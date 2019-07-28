PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

Pride was celebrated in the City of White Rock Friday with the fifth annual pride flag raising ceremony.

The event was followed by a sold-out dinner and dance fundraiser, held by the White Rock Pride Society, at the Elks Lodge.

A number of municipal, provincial and federal politicians participated in the ceremony Friday, including MLA Tracy Redies, MLA Stephanie Cadieux and MP Gordie Hogg.

White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen assisted with raising the flag, and the event was supported by the society.

Previous story
PHOTOS: White Rock Renegades play at Softball City

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 19–26

Surrey cops, firefighters support lonely lemonade stand, vacationers visit B.C. ‘Hobbiton’ and more

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

Pride flag raising ceremony held in the city

Dream Lottery features two grand prize homes in the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Winner has option of eight prizes

Monthly comedy show returns to Surrey’s Elements Casino

Fraser Valley Comedy hosts event on first Saturday of each month

Rick Hansen Foundation honours Surrey teacher for accessibility, inclusivity initiatives

Renuka Senaratne was chosen as the 2019 Educator Difference Maker of the Year

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

PHOTOS: India kicks off 2019 Celebration of Light with a bang in Vancouver

Next event will be Canada on Wednesday, July 31.

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

VIDEO: Inside Canada’s first dementia village, opening next month in B.C.

Founder Elroy Jespersen was delighted with the final results of a vision he had years ago for care

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Most Read