PHOTOS: ‘Turkey Run’ held in White Rock

The first-ever Great Turkey Run/Walk was held in White Rock Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Designed to follow in the footsteps of the Great Pumpkin Run/Walk, the Rotary Club of White Rock, in association with the Sources Foundation, hosted the first-ever Great Turkey Run/Walk Sunday morning.

Approximately 300 people turned up for the event, which resulted in families running down Marine Drive for a cause.

Club past-president Raj Rajogopal has said that both Peace Arch Elementary and White Rock Elementary will benefit from the fundraising campaign, which aims to raise some $150,000 to help both schools replace old playground equipment and upgrade the grounds to modern safety and accessibility standards.

He said the event will be in the same community spirit as the now-discontinued annual Great Pumpkin Run/Walk, which Peace Arch Hospital Foundation ran for 12 years, raising $40,000 in 2018 for the all-abilities Generations Playground at Ruth Johnson Park next to Centennial Arena.

Like that family-friendly event, the Great Turkey Run/Walk – so named because it takes place the week before Thanksgiving – attracted runners and walkers of all ages, raising money through sponsorships of both individuals and teams.

– with files from Alex Browne