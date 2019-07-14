PHOTOS: Tour de White Rock speeds through the city

Westminster Savings Road Race is taking place now throughout the City of White Rock’s waterfront.

The 40th annual Tour de White Rock event features professional women and men cyclists from around the world.

The race is to be followed by a Beach Party Concerts at Memorial Park, which is to take place from 2-7 p.m.

Featured bands include Night Moves – the Ultimate Bob Seeger Tribute Band, Ranj Singh, Ocean Park Wailers, David ‘Boxcar’ Gates and March Hare.

Last night, Florenz Knauer sprinted ahead to claim the Choices Markets Criterium, which took place throughout uptown White Rock.

First-year pro cyclists Marie Soleil Blais finished first in the Choices Markets Criterium women’s race.

