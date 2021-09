Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos) Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos) Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos) Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos) Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos) Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos) Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos)

Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19).

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans is hosting its day of games, featuring each of the association’s teams playing on their home turf.

The games started at 9 a.m. and will go all day, ending in the evening.

All games will be played at South Surrey Athletic Park, but on a field adjacent to the Titans’ usual pitch inside the track, which is still undergoing resurfacing.