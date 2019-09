PHOTOS: Team Canada’s softball team secure spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Softball Canada photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Aaron Hinks photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Softball Canada photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Softball Canada photo) Team Canada, Americas Olympic Qualifier. (Softball Canada photo)

Canada’s softball team has secured a berth for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after going 7-1 at the Softball Americas Qualifier, held at South Surrey’s Softball City last week.

The tournament, which wrapped up on the weekend, saw 10 international teams compete for one of two berths to the Olympics.

Canada’s only loss game from Mexico (2-1). Mexico went undefeated in the tournament.

Canada’s victories came from Cuba (17-0); Argentina (forfeit); Guatemala (19-0); Puerto Rico (3-0); Bahamas (18-0); Venezuela (11-0); and Brazil (7-0).