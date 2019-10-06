PHOTOS: Tails wag at White Rock ‘Pooch Parade’

Tails were wagging in White Rock Sunday afternoon.
Dog owners paraded from Memorial Park to the white rock to celebrate a bylaw change that now allows leashed dogs on the promenade during the off season.
The ‘Pooch Parade’ attracted about 30-40 dogs and their owners.
One of the notable four-legged participants was Mr. Bentley, a celebrity dog of sorts that has collected more than 340,000 followers on Instagram.
Event organizer Kim Sanderson told Peace Arch News that Mr. Bentley, who has been photographed with Hollywood A-listers and models, was named the parade marshal.
After reaching the white rock, dogs – and their owners – gathered for a photograph.
During the day, the City of White Rock set up a dog information booth in front of the museum, and had a bylaw officer monitoring the pier.
Dogs are allowed on the promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31, however, dogs are still prohibited from being on the parade.