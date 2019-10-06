PHOTOS: Tails wag at White Rock ‘Pooch Parade’

White Rock dog owners held a ‘Pooch Parade’ Sunday to celebrate a bylaw change that allows them to walk their dog on the promenade during the off season. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Tails were wagging in White Rock Sunday afternoon.

Dog owners paraded from Memorial Park to the white rock to celebrate a bylaw change that now allows leashed dogs on the promenade during the off season.

The ‘Pooch Parade’ attracted about 30-40 dogs and their owners.

RELATED: Mixed reaction after first couple days of dogs on White Rock promenade

One of the notable four-legged participants was Mr. Bentley, a celebrity dog of sorts that has collected more than 340,000 followers on Instagram.

Event organizer Kim Sanderson told Peace Arch News that Mr. Bentley, who has been photographed with Hollywood A-listers and models, was named the parade marshal.

After reaching the white rock, dogs – and their owners – gathered for a photograph.

Doggy dilemma: White Rock mayor says fate of dog trial in hands of owners

During the day, the City of White Rock set up a dog information booth in front of the museum, and had a bylaw officer monitoring the pier.

Dogs are allowed on the promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31, however, dogs are still prohibited from being on the parade.

