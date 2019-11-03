PHOTOS: Surrey Hospice Society hosts memorial dove release event

Surrey Hospice Society held its annual Dove Release Memorial Service Sunday morning.
Held at Bear Creek Park from 9-11 a.m., the event, described by the society, can provide a healing experience for individuals and families moving through their grieving process.
Prior to the release, hospice executive director Rebecca Smith read poems and invited participants to light a candle for their loved one.
SEE ALSO: Dove release in Surrey: ‘Cathartic experience’ for mom grieving son’s death
“Letting go is not the same as forgetting,” Smith said, following a performance from a quartet from University of British Columbia and Holy Cross Regional High School.
After the music and presentations, participants followed Smith outside and released five white doves.