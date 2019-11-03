PHOTOS: Surrey Hospice Society hosts memorial dove release event

Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Surrey Hospice Society hosted its annual dove release event at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Surrey Hospice Society held its annual Dove Release Memorial Service Sunday morning.

Held at Bear Creek Park from 9-11 a.m., the event, described by the society, can provide a healing experience for individuals and families moving through their grieving process.

Prior to the release, hospice executive director Rebecca Smith read poems and invited participants to light a candle for their loved one.

“Letting go is not the same as forgetting,” Smith said, following a performance from a quartet from University of British Columbia and Holy Cross Regional High School.

After the music and presentations, participants followed Smith outside and released five white doves.