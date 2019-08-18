PHOTOS: Supercars parade to White Rock

More than a dozen supercars paraded to White Rock Sunday as part of the Driven Project. (Aaron Hinks photos)

A parade of ‘supercars’ came to White Rock Sunday afternoon.

Escorted by a Vancouver Police Department motorcade, more than a dozen of some of the most expensive cars on the market parked at the foot of the White Rock Pier from 12-2 p.m.

The vehicles, some owned by dealerships and others privately owned, are part of the Driven Project.

The Driven Project is an organization that partnered with Children’s Wish Foundation to provide an memorable experience to children.

“In addition to providing a free supercar experience to sick kids, we raise funds as a whole for the foundation to help allow even more deserving kids have their dreams come true,” the Driven Project website writes.