Cherry blossoms line an empty street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photos) A City of White Rock employee disinfects public property while people relax at White Rock’s Memorial Park. (Aaron Hinks photo) A man wears a mask while walking down White Rock’s Johnston Road. (Aaron Hinks photo) Empty Johnston Road in White Rock after most businesses were forced to close due to the ongoing global pandemic. (Aaron Hinks photo) Empty Johnston Road in White Rock after most businesses were forced to close due to the ongoing global pandemic. (Aaron Hinks photo) Empty Johnston Road in White Rock after most businesses were forced to close due to the ongoing global pandemic. (Aaron Hinks photo) Empty Johnston Road in White Rock after most businesses were forced to close due to the ongoing global pandemic. (Aaron Hinks photo) A paddle boarder glides underneath an empty White Rock Pier Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo) City of White Rock workers erect fencing around the promenade ahead of the Easter long weekend. The popular waterfront walkway has been closed to discourage crowds from gathering there during the holiday. (Alex Browne photo)

Spring has arrived on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, but the streets were quiet this week as local residents joined the province in practising social distancing and self-isolation in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

With camera in tow, Peace Arch News reporter/photographer took a solo drive around White Rock/South Surrey earlier this week to see what there was to see, while most folks were sticking close to home.