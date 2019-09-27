PHOTOS: South Surrey students participate in climate-change protest

Elgin Park Secondary students rally for climate change outside of their South Surrey school Friday morning, as part of the Global Climate Strike movement. (Nick Greenizan photos)

Hundreds of high school students from across the Semiahmoo Peninsula walked out of class Friday morning, as part of the ‘Global Climate Strike’ movement taking place across the world.

While many students left class and headed to Vancouver for a climate rally, dozens of Elgin Park Secondary students stayed closer to home and took part in a student-led rally outside of the 24 Avenue school.

Waving homemade signs with slogans ranging from ‘Climate is changing – why aren’t we?’ and ‘There is no Planet B’ to one that read ‘I guess I’ll just die then’, students stood along the sidewalk while dozens of vehicles drove past, honking in support.

• READ ALSO: South Surrey students to rally ‘for our future’ at Global Climate Strike

After the one-hour walk out – which was supported by teachers and the school district as a whole – some students were expected to head to Vancouver to participate in the regional event.

The climate protests were inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who recently gave a speech to world leaders at the United Nations.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter