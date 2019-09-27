PHOTOS: South Surrey students participate in climate-change protest

Elgin Park Secondary students rally for climate change outside of their South Surrey school Friday morning, as part of the Global Climate Strike movement. (Nick Greenizan photos)

Hundreds of high school students from across the Semiahmoo Peninsula walked out of class Friday morning, as part of the ‘Global Climate Strike’ movement taking place across the world.

While many students left class and headed to Vancouver for a climate rally, dozens of Elgin Park Secondary students stayed closer to home and took part in a student-led rally outside of the 24 Avenue school.

Waving homemade signs with slogans ranging from ‘Climate is changing – why aren’t we?’ and ‘There is no Planet B’ to one that read ‘I guess I’ll just die then’, students stood along the sidewalk while dozens of vehicles drove past, honking in support.

• READ ALSO: South Surrey students to rally ‘for our future’ at Global Climate Strike

After the one-hour walk out – which was supported by teachers and the school district as a whole – some students were expected to head to Vancouver to participate in the regional event.

The climate protests were inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who recently gave a speech to world leaders at the United Nations.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for man who groped woman in Newton

Police say woman walking on 124th Street was touched on breast in early morning hours of Sept. 19

PHOTOS: South Surrey students participate in climate-change protest

Elgin Park Secondary students join others in demanding action during Global Climate Strike movement

LGBTQ inclusion concerns prompt new location for White Rock all-candidates forum

Liberal, Green candidates raise concerns to forum organizers

Annual pediatric cancer fundraiser pedals through White Rock

White Rock constable among officers on 800-kilometre Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley

A day for orange shirts at Surrey City Hall to ‘remember the injustices of the past’

Orange Shirt Day is designed to promote awareness about Indian residential school system in Canada

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Toronto van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calling for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Park Board votes to decampment at Oppenheimer Park

Board commits to voluntary decampment at the Vancouver park

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

Most Read