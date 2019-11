A seal pup climbed onto the rocks at the end of the White Rock Pier where it took an hour-long nap. (Christy Fox photo) A seal pup climbed onto the rocks at the end of the White Rock Pier where it took an hour-long nap. (Christy Fox photo) Lori Anonby brought her dog scout to enjoy the White Rock seals on Saturday. (Christy Fox photo) Dozens of seals and birds spent the day at White Rock’s pier. (Christy Clark photo) Dozens of seals and birds spent the day at White Rock’s pier. (Christy Clark photo)

A pod of seals had a relaxing Saturday at White Rock Pier, but a young pup sleeping on the breakwater captured the attention of onlookers.

Seals frequently visit the city’s iconic structure, however, their presence has increased within the last week.