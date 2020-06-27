PHOTOS: River otter entertains on South Surrey waterfront

A river otter plays on a floating wharf at Crescent Beach Thursday (June 25). The “adorable” antics were captured by Langley resident Michele Broadfoot, who was visiting the area with her dad. (Michele Broadfoot photo) A river otter plays on a floating wharf at Crescent Beach Thursday (June 25). The “adorable” antics were captured by Langley resident Michele Broadfoot, who was visiting the area with her dad. (Michele Broadfoot photo) A river otter plays on a floating wharf at Crescent Beach Thursday (June 25). The “adorable” antics were captured by Langley resident Michele Broadfoot, who was visiting the area with her dad. (Michele Broadfoot photo)

The “adorable” antics of a river otter caught the attention of a Langley woman and her dad this week, during a belated Father’s Day visit to Crescent Beach.

Michele Broadfoot said the mammal made its appearance on the wharf around noon on June 25, and played “for at least 20 minutes.”

“It would relax, walk along the wharf and then finally it played under a piece of carpet – hiding, peeking and rolling around on its back,” Broadfoot told Peace Arch News Friday (June 26).

“This otter was not afraid of the onlookers at the beach and just looked at us curiously,” Broadfoot added. “As we left the otter was still playing!”



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

SurreyWildlife