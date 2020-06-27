PHOTOS: River otter entertains on South Surrey waterfront

A river otter plays on a floating wharf at Crescent Beach Thursday (June 25). The “adorable” antics were captured by Langley resident Michele Broadfoot, who was visiting the area with her dad. (Michele Broadfoot photo)
A river otter plays on a floating wharf at Crescent Beach Thursday (June 25). The “adorable” antics were captured by Langley resident Michele Broadfoot, who was visiting the area with her dad. (Michele Broadfoot photo)
A river otter plays on a floating wharf at Crescent Beach Thursday (June 25). The “adorable” antics were captured by Langley resident Michele Broadfoot, who was visiting the area with her dad. (Michele Broadfoot photo)

The “adorable” antics of a river otter caught the attention of a Langley woman and her dad this week, during a belated Father’s Day visit to Crescent Beach.

Michele Broadfoot said the mammal made its appearance on the wharf around noon on June 25, and played “for at least 20 minutes.”

“It would relax, walk along the wharf and then finally it played under a piece of carpet – hiding, peeking and rolling around on its back,” Broadfoot told Peace Arch News Friday (June 26).

“This otter was not afraid of the onlookers at the beach and just looked at us curiously,” Broadfoot added. “As we left the otter was still playing!”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SurreyWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Just Posted

Harness racing set to return to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs

Surrey track to host live racing again come September

Surrey, Delta, local First Nations receive $142K in emergency preparedness funding

Semiahmoo and Tsawwassen First Nations get roughly $46,000 each

Surrey RCMP looking for 11-year-old girl

Emma Petit was last seen in the 14500-block of 108th Avenue on June 26

Police investigating suspected home invasion in North Delta

Incident took place in the 11400-block of 64th Ave. around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26

PHOTOS: River otter entertains on South Surrey waterfront

Michele Broadfoot shares photos captured during a belated Father’s Day outing to Crescent Beach

Premiers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: Trudeau

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Liberal government urged to spend $1.5 billion more to battle COVID-19 abroad

ACT Accelerator supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine

B.C. Liberals criticize Horgan’s economic recovery plan for excluding tourism sector representation

The Economic Recovery Task Force began meeting weekly on conference calls in April

Canada Day serenade planned for Langley Lodge residents

As an indirect result of COVID, another elder in the long-term care home has passed away

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Most Read