PHOTOS: Parkinson ‘Superwalk’ held in White Rock

The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The 2019 Parkinson Superwalk took place in White Rock Sunday morning.

One of the objectives of the event is to promote the benefits of exercise for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Organized by Liz Campbell Holroyd, the event has raised more than $90,000 for the Parkinson Society of British Columbia since 2016.

The walk features a 1.5- and 2.5-km routes, as well as a five-km run. The start and finish of the event was held at Kintec Footwear (15185 Russell Ave.).

RELATED: South Surrey woman promotes exercise to help fight Parkinson’s disease

The top three fundraisers for this year’s event include John Manuel ($3,440), Campbell Holroyd ($3,040), and Rachel Stewart ($1,100).

For more information, to donate to the cause, or to find an specific team’s fundraising page, visit www.parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk

Previous story
PHOTOS: Team Canada’s softball team secure spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Parkinson ‘Superwalk’ held in White Rock

Event rasies money for Parkinson Society of British Columbia

One person dead after vehicle collision in Surrey

Collision involved Ford Mustang and a Chevy Camaro happened on Nordel Way

Senior reportedly injured after struck by vehicle in Surrey

Man taken to hospital with hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a witness

RCMP search for missing Surrey man

Robin Glenn Church was last seen Aug. 26

Surrey United receives funding boost for adaptive soccer pilot program

Funding through joint federal-provincial BC Sport Participation Program

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Most Read