PHOTOS: Parkinson ‘Superwalk’ held in White Rock

The Parkinson Superwalk was held in White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The 2019 Parkinson Superwalk took place in White Rock Sunday morning.

One of the objectives of the event is to promote the benefits of exercise for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Organized by Liz Campbell Holroyd, the event has raised more than $90,000 for the Parkinson Society of British Columbia since 2016.

The walk features a 1.5- and 2.5-km routes, as well as a five-km run. The start and finish of the event was held at Kintec Footwear (15185 Russell Ave.).

The top three fundraisers for this year’s event include John Manuel ($3,440), Campbell Holroyd ($3,040), and Rachel Stewart ($1,100).

For more information, to donate to the cause, or to find an specific team’s fundraising page, visit www.parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk