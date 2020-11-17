PHOTOS: Minor injuries after single vehicle collision in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision near the 2900-block of 132 Street early Tuesday morning. (1st Due Media) Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision near the 2900-block of 132 Street early Tuesday morning. (1st Due Media) Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision near the 2900-block of 132 Street early Tuesday morning. (1st Due Media) Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision near the 2900-block of 132 Street early Tuesday morning. (1st Due Media) Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision near the 2900-block of 132 Street early Tuesday morning. (1st Due Media) Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision near the 2900-block of 132 Street early Tuesday morning. (1st Due Media)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision in South Surrey early Tuesday morning.

A witness told Peace Arch News the collision occurred on the 2900-block of 132 Street at approximately 1 a.m.

“The injuries sustained during the collision were minor, however, four vehicle occupants were taken to an area hospital for assessment,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said via email.

Sidhu said alcohol was ruled out as a contributing factor, but speed was not.

The investigation is ongoing.

car crashsurrey rcmp