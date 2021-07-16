PHOTOS: Canadian Snowbirds soar over Semiahmoo Peninsula

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo) The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo) The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo) The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo) The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo) The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, soaring above the seaside city as part of a Lower Mainland-wide tour.

The Snowbirds took off from Vancouver International Airport at 3 p.m. Friday, and conducted carefully co-ordinated flyovers of a number of Lower Mainland communities – from Vancouver’s False Creek to Pitt Meadows. At about 3:40 p.m., the planes arrived on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, zipping south over Semiahmoo Bay, before turning around near the United States and coming back north in formation, as spectators’ necks – and cameras – craned up to catch a fleeting glimpse before they disappeared beyond the waterfront bluff.

They weren't able to do a full airshow this year, but @cfsnowbirds gave spirits a lift with a flyby over #whiterock this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/R3krznKWLX — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) July 16, 2021

Less than a minute later, the Snowbirds appeared again for a quick encore performance before heading back towards the airport.

The visit – dubbed Operation Inspiration – is part of a cross-country tour to raise money and awareness for the CH.I.L.D. Foundation, which funds research for children suffering from Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and liver disorders.

This year and last, the event also served to inspire hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.



