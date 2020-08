Hundreds of families gathered at White Rock’s beach for the B.C. Day long weekend. (Aaron Hinks photo) A wind surfer cruises by the breakwater near the White Rock Pier on Sunday, Aug. 2. (Aaron Hinks photo) Youngsters play during low-tide on Sunday, Aug. 2. (Aaron Hinks photo) People line up for ice cream on White Rock’s Promenade Aug. 2. (Aaron Hinks photo) A cyclist rides along White Rock’s beach during low tide. (Aaron Hinks photo) Families take turns washing sand off their feet after playing on White Rock’s beach. (Aaron Hinks photo) Youngsters draw pictures in the sand during low tide. (Aaron Hinks photo) Hundreds of families enjoyed the beach Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) Hundreds of families enjoyed the beach Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) A group of friends play spike ball on White Rock’s west beach during low tide. (Aaron Hinks photo) Thai Affair prepares ice cream along the White Rock Promenade. (Aaron Hinks photo) Compared to other long weekends, White Rock Pier appeared to have less than average traffic during the B.C. Day long weekend. (Aaron Hinks photo) Families gathered at the beach Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

An afternoon low tide gave families ample space to play from a safe distance at White Rock’s beach Sunday afternoon.

Today, temperatures are to reach a high of 25C with a 30 per cent chance of showers, according to Environment Canada. Low tide is to happen at 12 p.m., with high tide coming in around 8 p.m.